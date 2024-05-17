Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.78. Quanterix shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 73,710 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanterix by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

