Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.30. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

