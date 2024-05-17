Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 19,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 218,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $528.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

