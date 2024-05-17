Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Down to $62.34

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 62.34, but opened at 60.23. Reddit shares last traded at 57.72, with a volume of 1,477,694 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 56.20.

Reddit Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of 48.13.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

