Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25.
In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,173,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,851,662.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rumble news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,173,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,851,662.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,788,908 shares of company stock worth $12,537,410. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
