Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 10.9% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

