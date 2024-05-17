Short Interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Decreases By 5.9%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 25,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amcor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 10,402,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 230,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.4% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

