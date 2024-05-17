Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Declines By 5.8%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archrock Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 452,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

