Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 5.7%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

BSBR stock remained flat at $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 455,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

