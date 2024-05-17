Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Grows By 10.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,806.4 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of China Railway Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

