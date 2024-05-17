Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Grows By 10.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,806.4 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of China Railway Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
About China Railway Group
