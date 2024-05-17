Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Rises By 7.7%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZFS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

