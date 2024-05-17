Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Declines By 5.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,259. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cryoport by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 343,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,866. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

