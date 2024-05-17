Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Drops By 5.8%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 586,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,527.0 days.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $109.00 during trading hours on Friday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $115.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
DiaSorin Company Profile
DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.
