Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Drops By 6.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

GLAD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $481.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 166,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.