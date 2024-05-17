Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Decreases By 7.6%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLNE traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.60. 253,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,597. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

