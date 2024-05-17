Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Rises By 7.1%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hertz Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HTZWW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 138,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.