Short Interest in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Decreases By 9.9%

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 57.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HireRight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HireRight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HireRight stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. HireRight has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.