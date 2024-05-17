Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Declines By 9.7%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,265. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

