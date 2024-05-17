Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Grows By 10.7%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 1,706,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,515. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

DNUT has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

