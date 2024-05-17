Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 5.8%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 430,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luxfer Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,922 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,876,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 77.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 731,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 320,282 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 167,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,281. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

