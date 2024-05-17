Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 5.8%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 430,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXFR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Luxfer Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 167,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,281. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luxfer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.