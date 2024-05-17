Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Drops By 9.7%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
Shares of GT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 6,951,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GT
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.