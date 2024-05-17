Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Drops By 9.7%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 18,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 6,951,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

