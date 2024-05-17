SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.20

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.20 and last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 137767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.7684496 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

