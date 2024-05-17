SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.34

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.34 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 121241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.