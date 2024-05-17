Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sony Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $83.83. 175,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

