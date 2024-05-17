Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $162.73. 5,497,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average is $151.95. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

