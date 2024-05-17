Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.92. 863,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,890. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $414.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

