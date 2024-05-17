Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,341,000 after acquiring an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after acquiring an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. 9,590,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,929,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

