Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $309,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,991,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,395,000 after buying an additional 153,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

