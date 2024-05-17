SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 16,772,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 49,798,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $408,765.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $408,765.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,130 shares of company stock worth $2,188,475. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

