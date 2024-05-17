SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Earnings Results

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundThinking updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoundThinking Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SSTI

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.