Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 7,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

