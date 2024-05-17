SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.86

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.86 and last traded at $145.86, with a volume of 67158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.97.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 490,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

