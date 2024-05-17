Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Director Acquires $10,320.00 in Stock

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Dimaio purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,491,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectral AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Highlander Partners L.P. increased its position in Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the third quarter worth $224,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Articles

