Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.75. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 387,707 shares trading hands.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

