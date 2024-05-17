STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. 591,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

