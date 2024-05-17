Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Stem were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stem by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

STEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,555. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $359,216.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 699,927 shares worth $1,420,999. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

