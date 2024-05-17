Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.23

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 31380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

