SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 70,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 320,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.