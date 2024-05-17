SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 70,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 320,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
