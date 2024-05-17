Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. Surf Air Mobility updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of SRFM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 134,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

