Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of Teradata worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 444,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,293. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

