The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

AZEK Stock Down 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.82. 1,434,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,413. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. AZEK has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,812. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

