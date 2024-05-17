The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

TCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 87,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

