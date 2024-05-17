The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 332,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.