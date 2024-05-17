The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 276,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $847,666.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,410.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 276,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $847,666.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 803,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,496. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 973.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth about $178,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

HNST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 818,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.91. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

