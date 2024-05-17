The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.