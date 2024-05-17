Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Announces Earnings Results

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. Tigo Energy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 16.1 %

TYGO stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock worth $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tigo Energy

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.