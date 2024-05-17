Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.74

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 913401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Toast Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

