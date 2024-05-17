Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
TGL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.20. Treasure Global has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $110.60.
About Treasure Global
