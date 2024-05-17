Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

TGL opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.20. Treasure Global has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.