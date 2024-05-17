Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,708,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $144,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock worth $862,772. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. 1,180,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,709. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

