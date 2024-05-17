Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.57. 448,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 740,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Trupanion Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

